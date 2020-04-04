Efforts to restrict coronavirus spread in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Parakasam district authorities will start the third survey to identify the remaining Tablighi Jamaat attendees, their families and close contacts.

Sixteen out of 17 positive cases had returned from Delhi. Amid coronavirus scare, the recovery and subsequent discharge of the first positive case of the district, a man who returned from London, on Friday has come as a ray of hope for other corona patients in the entire district.

Of the seven positive cases in Ongole, one is from ZP Colony, two from Islam Peta, one each from Indiramma Colony, Bandlamitta near old theatre area, Kondamitta and seventh lane of Perla Maanyam, near Pernamitta.

As many as 110 persons belonging to the families of Delhi attendees or their close contacts were shifted to the Ongole-IIIT quarantine centre for 14-day observation.

“If anybody was found having links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, they should immediately be shifted to isolation centres whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. As seven out of 17 COVID-19 positive cases belonged to Ongole and nearby areas, we have declared Ongole as a high-risk zone and all precautionary measures are being take as per the WHO protocol,” District Collector P Bhaskar said

He directed all the district level officials and Assembly segment and mandal level government officials to implement the WHO procedures in all affected areas.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus patient from the district, a 23-year-old from ZP Employees’ Colony in Mangamur Road has been discharged. After he returned home from London, he was admitted to RIMS, Ongole with symptoms and later tested positive. The subsequent samples taken from him tested negative and on Friday and he was discharged.