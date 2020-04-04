STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake, misleading Facebook posts on coronavirus will land you in trouble: Andhra Pradesh DGP 

The DGP appealed to the attendees of Tabligh Jamaat congregation in New Delhi to come forward voluntarily and admit themselves in hospitals.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:12 AM

DGP Gautam Sawang at Garikapdu checkpost on AP-TS border on Friday

DGP Gautam Sawang at Garikapdu checkpost on AP-TS border on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday warned that stringent action would be initiated against those who create panic among public with fake news and misleading posts on Covid-19 on social media. 

Addressing the media at Garikapadu check-post on the Andhra and Telangana border, the DGP appealed to the attendees of Tabligh Jamaat congregation in New Delhi to come forward voluntarily and admit themselves in hospitals.

He interacted with the staff performing duties at the check-post and took stock of the situation at all the interstate borders through video conference. 

“Stringent action would be initiated against those who create panic among people in this time of crisis.  We can overcome this situation by following the Central and State government instructions and restricting ourselves to homes,” the DGP observed.  

The DGP instructed police personnel performing duties at all the 13 interstate check-posts to behave politely with the public and told them not to allow vehicles other than essential and emergency services. He also stressed on the need to provide facilities such as food and shelter to the migrant labourers and truck  drivers. 

Asked about measures being taken by the State government for the welfare of migrant labourers in other States, the DGP said special officers were appointed to look after the issue. According to the staff, more than 1,500 labourers from various places, who tried to enter the State, were sent back so far.

