Guntur gets its own coronavirus testing laboratory

GUNTUR: A new lab to test coronavirus cases has begun operation in the city, said Guntur collector I Samuel Anand kumar and added that the facility can test up to 90 cases a day.

Addressing a press conference at the collectorate here on Friday, the collector said of the 384 samples sent for testing to other labs, 20 came back as positive, while results were awaited for 120 more.

Urging the citizens to strictly follow the guidelines during the lockdown, he added the government has been supplying essential commodities and vegetables to residents in the red zoned areas.

Meanwhile, MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated a central oxygen unit at the Guntur general government hospital on Friday. He said with the new equipment, oxygen could be supplied to 20 more patients, and added 15 more beds were arranged for treatment of covid-19 patients at the hospital.