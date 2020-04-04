STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Make optimum use of MedTech Zone’: Chandrababu Naidu tells Jagan Mohan Reddy

Sericulture farmers were suffering losses in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts and  farmers were not able to sell 78 million kg of tobacco in Prakasam district, he said. 

Published: 04th April 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in an open letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, appealed to the government to make optimum utilisation of MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam to manufacture all kinds of medical equipment required for the country in its fight against coronavirus. 

The MedTech Zone, which has the capability to manufacture CT scanners, ventilators and all modern medical equipment, was almost defunct because of the wilful damage done to it by the YSRC government like in the case of Anna Canteens, RTGS and other projects launched by the previous TDP government, he alleged.

The government, except changing the CEO of the Med Tech Zone and  reinstating the same official later, did not put any effort to restart active production in the zone in the past 11 months, the TDP chief alleged. 

Stating that agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture farmers were in deep crisis, Naidu demanded that the government extend immediate support to paddy farmers as 30 per cent of Rabi crop was yet to be purchased by the government. Sericulture farmers were suffering losses in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts and  farmers were not able to sell 78 million kg of tobacco in Prakasam district, he said. 
Suggesting the government to open mobile rythu bazaars to supply essential commodities and vegetables, he said APSRTC’s City Service and Palle Velugu buses can be used for transportation as it would help in controlling the prices.

Expressing concern over some unwanted incidents during the lockdown, Naidu urged the police and the people to observe restraint during the hard time. “The government should give proper direction for a coordinated effort by the police, revenue, medical and health and all other departments in this crucial hour. It is unfortunate that a Kaikaluru-based youth committed suicide following police high-handedness at Bapatla and another person suffered fatal heart attack in Palacole during police chase.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp