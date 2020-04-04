‘Make optimum use of MedTech Zone’: Chandrababu Naidu tells Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in an open letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, appealed to the government to make optimum utilisation of MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam to manufacture all kinds of medical equipment required for the country in its fight against coronavirus.

The MedTech Zone, which has the capability to manufacture CT scanners, ventilators and all modern medical equipment, was almost defunct because of the wilful damage done to it by the YSRC government like in the case of Anna Canteens, RTGS and other projects launched by the previous TDP government, he alleged.

The government, except changing the CEO of the Med Tech Zone and reinstating the same official later, did not put any effort to restart active production in the zone in the past 11 months, the TDP chief alleged.

Stating that agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture farmers were in deep crisis, Naidu demanded that the government extend immediate support to paddy farmers as 30 per cent of Rabi crop was yet to be purchased by the government. Sericulture farmers were suffering losses in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts and farmers were not able to sell 78 million kg of tobacco in Prakasam district, he said.

Suggesting the government to open mobile rythu bazaars to supply essential commodities and vegetables, he said APSRTC’s City Service and Palle Velugu buses can be used for transportation as it would help in controlling the prices.

Expressing concern over some unwanted incidents during the lockdown, Naidu urged the police and the people to observe restraint during the hard time. “The government should give proper direction for a coordinated effort by the police, revenue, medical and health and all other departments in this crucial hour. It is unfortunate that a Kaikaluru-based youth committed suicide following police high-handedness at Bapatla and another person suffered fatal heart attack in Palacole during police chase.”