STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work of doctors and nurses among the 10 essential services brought under ESMA

The order was issued under the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971 (A.P. Act.20/1971).

Published: 04th April 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that it was necessary and expedient in public interest to prohibit the refusal to work in the essential services, the State government on Friday issued an order declaring 10 services, including those of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers at health facilities, as essential services for a period of six months in/for all government and private medical and health facilities with immediate effect. 
The order was issued under the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971 (A.P. Act.20/1971).

According to the order (RT 228), issued by Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy, those who cannot refuse to work include all health facilities, doctors, nurses and health personnel, sanitation workers in health facilities, purchase, maintenance and transport of medical equipment, sale, transport and manufacturing of medicine and drugs, ambulance services, water and electricity supply, security related services, food and drinking water provision and management and bio medical waste management.

Meanwhile, minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking several steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the State, and listing these services as essential ones is part of the State government’s drive to combat the pandemic which is affecting everyday life.

HC seeks details of PPE for docs
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the government to submit details of steps taken to ensure safety of doctors and other medical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients and preventing the spread of the virus. It sought to know to what extent guidelines issued by the Central government and the Supreme Court are being implemented. The court directive came on a letter sent by a doctor from West Godavari district alleging he was not given personal protection equipment

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ESMA coronavirus essential services
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp