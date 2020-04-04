Work of doctors and nurses among the 10 essential services brought under ESMA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that it was necessary and expedient in public interest to prohibit the refusal to work in the essential services, the State government on Friday issued an order declaring 10 services, including those of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers at health facilities, as essential services for a period of six months in/for all government and private medical and health facilities with immediate effect.

The order was issued under the Andhra Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971 (A.P. Act.20/1971).

According to the order (RT 228), issued by Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy, those who cannot refuse to work include all health facilities, doctors, nurses and health personnel, sanitation workers in health facilities, purchase, maintenance and transport of medical equipment, sale, transport and manufacturing of medicine and drugs, ambulance services, water and electricity supply, security related services, food and drinking water provision and management and bio medical waste management.

Meanwhile, minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking several steps to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the State, and listing these services as essential ones is part of the State government’s drive to combat the pandemic which is affecting everyday life.

HC seeks details of PPE for docs

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the government to submit details of steps taken to ensure safety of doctors and other medical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients and preventing the spread of the virus. It sought to know to what extent guidelines issued by the Central government and the Supreme Court are being implemented. The court directive came on a letter sent by a doctor from West Godavari district alleging he was not given personal protection equipment