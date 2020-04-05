STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to two

The victim was a 65-year-old man from Hindupur, whose samples tested positive on Saturday afternoon. The victim did not have any foreign travel history, officials said.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Another person, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Saturday morning taking the total number of deaths in the State to two.

Confirming the death of the man due to coronavirus, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the victim was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur on April 1. He was a chronic asthma patient and a smoker.

Due to asthma, he developed breathing problem and was admitted to GGH in a serious condition, he said.

The Collector said, “The victim might be a secondary contact of a corona positive person as he did not have any foreign travel history. He might have contracted the virus through his distant family members.’’

Though the State government’s official handle ArogyaAndhra tweeted in its 10 pm bulletin about the third positive case in Anantapur, it did not mention the death of the 65-year-old man. A 55-year-old man from Vijayawada is the first victim of Covid-19.

Incidentally, the sample test report of the first victim also came after his death. The man died on March 30 and the report came on April 3. 

