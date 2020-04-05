COVID-19 cases cross 200 mark in Andhra Pradesh; total now 226

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 200 mark on Sunday with 34 more samples testing positive for the virus. With these fresh cases, the total number of cases reached 226.

Of the samples tested in last 12 hours span (between 9 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Sunday), 23 positive cases were recorded from Kurnool district. The number of cases in the district, which had recorded four cases till Saturday, suddenly witnessed a sharp surge in the past 12 hours and the tally reached 27, the media bulletin released at 10 am said.

Meanwhile, seven cases were recorded in Chittoor and two each in Ongole and Nellore districts.

The bulletin, however, did not release the figures pertaining to the number of samples tested and the deaths.