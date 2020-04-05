STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Krishna, tally reaches 28

The minister instructed municipal corporation officials to intensify sanitisation drive and spray disinfectants mixed with sodium hypochlorite in red zones.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/MACHILIPATNAM: With five new cases on Saturday, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 28 in Krishna district.

However, the fresh cases were reported in the city suburbs and other towns, official sources claimed but didn’t provided further information. 

The first case was reported in Machilipatnam and the patient is a resident of Chilakapudi. A radius of one kilometre from his residence was declared red zone. 

“We have decided to strengthen lockdown in the red zone for the next five days from Sunday,” said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and urged the citizens to stay in their homes and cooperates with the authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Elaborating further, the minister said 25 samples were collected from the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin, Delhi.

He asked family members, relatives and friends of the patient to undergo medical examinations at the earliest. 

The minister instructed municipal corporation officials to intensify sanitisation drive and spray disinfectants mixed with sodium hypochlorite in red zones. 

Informing about the restrictions being imposed in the red zone, the minister said essential commodities like milk will be delivered to people’s doorstep from 6 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Groceries will be delivered from 6 am to 6 pm, he said. On Saturday evening,

 Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC) declared ward numbers: 4, 5, 6,7, 8, 9 and 10 as a red zones.  

The localities under red zone include Machavaram, Vallandhapalem, Chilakapudi, Sarkar Thota, Kobbari Thota, Gandhi Nagar, CSR Nagar, Kothapet, RTC Colony, Arunodaya Colony, Brahmapuram, Bandar rural, Naveen Mittal Colony,  Lakshmana Rao Puram, Viswa Brahmin Colony, Indiramma Colony, NGOs Colony, Pursupeta, Seethaya Nagar, Hamali Colony, Narasimha Nagar and Sukalarabada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Krishna Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp