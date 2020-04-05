Five more test positive for coronavirus in Krishna, tally reaches 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/MACHILIPATNAM: With five new cases on Saturday, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 28 in Krishna district.

However, the fresh cases were reported in the city suburbs and other towns, official sources claimed but didn’t provided further information.

The first case was reported in Machilipatnam and the patient is a resident of Chilakapudi. A radius of one kilometre from his residence was declared red zone.

“We have decided to strengthen lockdown in the red zone for the next five days from Sunday,” said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and urged the citizens to stay in their homes and cooperates with the authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Elaborating further, the minister said 25 samples were collected from the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin, Delhi.

He asked family members, relatives and friends of the patient to undergo medical examinations at the earliest.

The minister instructed municipal corporation officials to intensify sanitisation drive and spray disinfectants mixed with sodium hypochlorite in red zones.

Informing about the restrictions being imposed in the red zone, the minister said essential commodities like milk will be delivered to people’s doorstep from 6 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Groceries will be delivered from 6 am to 6 pm, he said. On Saturday evening,

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation (MMC) declared ward numbers: 4, 5, 6,7, 8, 9 and 10 as a red zones.

The localities under red zone include Machavaram, Vallandhapalem, Chilakapudi, Sarkar Thota, Kobbari Thota, Gandhi Nagar, CSR Nagar, Kothapet, RTC Colony, Arunodaya Colony, Brahmapuram, Bandar rural, Naveen Mittal Colony, Lakshmana Rao Puram, Viswa Brahmin Colony, Indiramma Colony, NGOs Colony, Pursupeta, Seethaya Nagar, Hamali Colony, Narasimha Nagar and Sukalarabada.