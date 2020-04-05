STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man dies at Kakinada GGH, reason for death yet to be confirmed

The 65-year-old, belonging to Nedunuru in Amalapuram mandal, had been suffering from pulmonary problem.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A man under treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) died on Saturday.

The doctors yet to confirm that he died of coronovirus as the results of his samples sent for testing are yet to arrive. Meanwhile, his family members alleged that the delay in getting the test results led to his death.     

The 65-year-old, belonging to Nedunuru in Amalapuram mandal, had been suffering from pulmonary problem.

He suffered from breathing difficulties on Friday afternoon at his residence and his wife and son brought him to KIMS hospital in Amalapuram.

Doctors referred him to Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH). The patient was then brought to KGGH at 3pm on Friday. The doctors sent his swab samples to VRDL lab in Kakinada for testing. 

After the family members’ request, the doctors shifted the patient to CICU ward and put him under ventilator.

They treated the patient for general pulmonary problem as the test results didn’t arrive. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated and he died by 10 am on Saturday. 

The man had no foreign travel history or contacts with anyone suffering from COVID-19.

The body was shifted to mortuary. If the test confirms that it is COVID-19 death, the body will be handed over to their relatives in the presence of concerned revenue staff.

If the results come negative for coronavirus, the body will be handed over to concerned family members for final rites.

Delay in tests 

The recent spurt in positive Covid-19 cases has thrown the VRDL of Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada out of gear.

The lab is capable of testing only 100 to 120 samples per day, but the swab samples coming from various places for testing are much more than that. Due to the overload, the test results are getting delayed. Until April 1, around 501 tests were completed at VRDL.  

On Saturday, 80 samples arrived at the RMC VRDL, including 40 from Eluru, 24 from Srikakulam district. With this around 300 samples were to be tested. But the RMC VRDL lab has a capacity of testing only 100 to 120 samples per day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kakinada Government General Hospital Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp