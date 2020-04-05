Man dies at Kakinada GGH, reason for death yet to be confirmed

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A man under treatment at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) died on Saturday.

The doctors yet to confirm that he died of coronovirus as the results of his samples sent for testing are yet to arrive. Meanwhile, his family members alleged that the delay in getting the test results led to his death.

The 65-year-old, belonging to Nedunuru in Amalapuram mandal, had been suffering from pulmonary problem.

He suffered from breathing difficulties on Friday afternoon at his residence and his wife and son brought him to KIMS hospital in Amalapuram.

Doctors referred him to Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH). The patient was then brought to KGGH at 3pm on Friday. The doctors sent his swab samples to VRDL lab in Kakinada for testing.

After the family members’ request, the doctors shifted the patient to CICU ward and put him under ventilator.

They treated the patient for general pulmonary problem as the test results didn’t arrive. However, the patient’s condition deteriorated and he died by 10 am on Saturday.

The man had no foreign travel history or contacts with anyone suffering from COVID-19.

The body was shifted to mortuary. If the test confirms that it is COVID-19 death, the body will be handed over to their relatives in the presence of concerned revenue staff.

If the results come negative for coronavirus, the body will be handed over to concerned family members for final rites.

Delay in tests

The recent spurt in positive Covid-19 cases has thrown the VRDL of Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada out of gear.

The lab is capable of testing only 100 to 120 samples per day, but the swab samples coming from various places for testing are much more than that. Due to the overload, the test results are getting delayed. Until April 1, around 501 tests were completed at VRDL.

On Saturday, 80 samples arrived at the RMC VRDL, including 40 from Eluru, 24 from Srikakulam district. With this around 300 samples were to be tested. But the RMC VRDL lab has a capacity of testing only 100 to 120 samples per day.