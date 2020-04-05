STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MedTech Zone to provide 3,000 ventilators from April 15

Rajat Bhargava said there was no truth in the allegations that the government was watering down the APMTZ.

A drone spraying disinfectants at COVID-19 special hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday

A drone spraying disinfectants at COVID-19 special hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone principal secretary Poonam Malakondaiah has said as many as 3,000 ventilators will be made available soon. In May, 6,000 ventilators will be produced at the zone.

Speaking to mediapersonsons along with Industry secretary Rajat Bhargava in Amaravati on Saturday, she said every week 10,000 Covid -19 kits will be made available as production capacity at labs at AP Medtech Zone has been enhanced. 

She said kits produced at APMTZ will have ICMR approval. “While kits will be made available from April 5, ventilators will be available from April 15. As many as 13 labs at the zone are indulging in the production.

The government has released Rs 30 crore for completion of their pending works and Rs 13.79 crore was released for providing basic facilities at the two ancillary labs of APMTZ. Similarly, Rs 14 crore was released for procuring equipment. The Centre released Rs 8 crore,” she said. 

Rajat Bhargava said there was no truth in the allegations that the government was watering down the APMTZ.

He said since Covid broke out in December, some companies were asked to manufacture Covid kits and ventilators and start supply from April.

He said APMTZ was started in 2017 and has been playing key role in production of medical equipment since then. The government was extending full cooperation for its development.

As part of second phase, it will be further expanded in 200 acres with `300 crore investment by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

ADB loan will be taken for its expansion. He said he along with IT minister met union minister Nitini Gadkari and also IT and industry secretaries.

As many as 177 companies have come forward to set up units along with tech pharma companies. 

Numbers matter

  • 10,000 covid -19 kits will be made available every week 

  • 6,000 ventilators will be produced at the zone in May 

  • Rs 30 crore released by govt for completion of pending works  

  • Rs 13.79 crore released for providing basic facilities at labs 

  • Rs 14 crore released for procuring equipment

  • Rs 8 crore released by Centre

