Prakasam: 18 of 19 coronavirus cases linked to Nizamuddin meet

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With two more cases on Saturday, the tally of Covid-19 positive cases rose to 19 in Prakasam district. The newly-detected infectees belong to Perala area of Chirala and Kunkalamarru of Karamchedu mandal.

According to doctors at RIMS-Ongole, the 62-year-old woman from Chirala and 26-year-old woman from Kunkalamarru village also have links with the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi. Of the 19 positive cases in the district, 18 have been linked with the Nizamuddin event.

RIMS authorities have collected samples from their family members along with all primary and secondary contacts and sent them for for testing. Meanwhile, the district authorities have declared Chirala town and Kunkalamarru village as high risk zones.