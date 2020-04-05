Procure agricultural produce from farmers: Andhra Pradesh Governor 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has stressed the need of procuring various agriculture produce to help the farmers.

At a high-level review meeting with the State officials at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, the Governor said that a farmer-friendly approach should be adopted in purchasing paddy and other agricultural produce.

The officials explained to the Governor that the State government had devised an action plan to purchase 32.72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy through civil supplies corporation during the Rabi season. Arrangements have been made to purchase paddy at the agricultural fields itself and transport to godowns, they said.

Earlier, the Governor appealed to the religious leaders in the State to completely stop all forms of congregations and issue an advisory to all the people of their faith to follow physical distancing and other guidelines issued by governments and support the administration in curbing the spread of coronavirus.