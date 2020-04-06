STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to procure paddy, other crops at MSP

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given strict orders that all farmers should get MSP for their crops.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer carrying husk from a rice blast disease-affected paddy field in Tiruchy on Sunday

For representational purposes only (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will procure paddy and other agricultural produce at village-level and ensure MSP to all farmers besides bringing out a harvesting calendar, said Minister for Agriculture K Kanna Babu. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given strict orders that all farmers should get MSP for their crops.  

“Be it paddy cultivated during Rabbi or other crops, the government will procure them,” he said.   

The farmers have to contact the agriculture assistant at their Village Secretariat who will register their names and the paddy will be purchased by the government ensuring MSP. “Paddy will be procured through Paddy Procurement Centres while maize would be procured by MARKFED. Perishable agriculture or horticulture produce like banana and papaya will be marketed through Rythu Bazaars.

To that effect, we have issued directions to the horticulture department,” he said. Kanna Babu said they have procured 57,000 tonnes so far.  “Harvest calendar will be brought out to standardise the process up to procurement,” he said adding that the calendar would give district wise details of crops and their harvest season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
paddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp