Andhra Pradesh government to procure paddy, other crops at MSP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will procure paddy and other agricultural produce at village-level and ensure MSP to all farmers besides bringing out a harvesting calendar, said Minister for Agriculture K Kanna Babu.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given strict orders that all farmers should get MSP for their crops.

“Be it paddy cultivated during Rabbi or other crops, the government will procure them,” he said.

The farmers have to contact the agriculture assistant at their Village Secretariat who will register their names and the paddy will be purchased by the government ensuring MSP. “Paddy will be procured through Paddy Procurement Centres while maize would be procured by MARKFED. Perishable agriculture or horticulture produce like banana and papaya will be marketed through Rythu Bazaars.

To that effect, we have issued directions to the horticulture department,” he said. Kanna Babu said they have procured 57,000 tonnes so far. “Harvest calendar will be brought out to standardise the process up to procurement,” he said adding that the calendar would give district wise details of crops and their harvest season.