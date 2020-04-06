STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra villagers clash over removal of fence to contain spread of COVID-19, one dead

On Monday morning, the two groups attacked each other with lethal weapons leading to the death of 33-year-old Katamaiah due to severe injuries.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A clash between two groups in a village over the removal of a fence put up to contain the spread of COVID-19 led to the death of a man in Battalapalli mandal of Anantapur district on Monday.

The villagers of Edula Mustapur in the mandal erected fencing on the village borders with bushes and branches to stop people from other places in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Late last night, a group of villagers allegedly removed a part of the fencing to put up nets to hunt rabbits.

Another group in the same village objected leading to heated arguments but the village elders intervened and pacified the two groups.

However, on Monday morning, the two groups attacked each other with lethal weapons leading to the death of 33-year-old Katamaiah due to severe injuries.

Additional police forces were rushed to the village to bring normalcy and avert a further flare-up.

