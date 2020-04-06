STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 claims another life in Andhra Pradesh, 66 more infected; total tally at 258

The number of deaths in the State also rose to three, the latest victim being a 55-year-old from Machilipatnam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 258 on Sunday, with 66 more people testing positive within 24 hours. As many as 49 of the new confirmed cases are from Kurnool district.

The number of deaths in the State also rose to three, the latest victim being a 55-year-old from Machilipatnam. Meanwhile, an infectee from Vijayawada recovered and was discharged from hospital.

Kurnool, which had recorded just four cases till Saturday, now has the most positive cases among all districts in the State. District officials sounded an alert in the afternoon, and the police strictly enforced the lockdown and enforced the containment protocol in areas where cases were recorded. 

Those who tested positive were not just from Kurnool town, but also from Nandyal, Atmakur, Nandikotkur, Kodumur, Nandavaram, Banaganapalle, and Bilakalaguduru of Gadivemula mandal, among other places. District Collector G Veera Pandian declared 27 areas as red zones.

Most people who tested positive had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, officials said.

Meanwhile, Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan, who had been visiting quarantine centres where more than 450 people who attended the Nizamuddin prayers were lodged, went into home quarantine after several of them tested positive.

When contacted, he told TNIE he had been advised not to move around. Top police officials, who were reportedly in contact with the MLA, are also staying home as a precautionary measure.

The other positive cases were recorded in Chittoor (7), Anantapur (3), Ongole (2) and Chittoor (2). With Machilipatnam seeing its first case of COVID-19, officials imposed a curfew in the town on Sunday. Meanwhile, 28-year-old resident of Vijayawada, who had returned from London and was hospitalised on March 25, was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Third COVID-19 death in AP
Samples from a 55-year-old from Machilipatnam, who died on Saturday morning, showed that he had contracted coronavirus. The test results were announced on Saturday night. The victim hailed from Chilakalapudi

