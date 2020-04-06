STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Random tests conducted in Vishakhapatnam, all samples negative

As part of its drive to check the spread of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted random tests in Visakhapatnam and all samples have returned negative.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its drive to check the spread of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted random tests in Visakhapatnam and all samples have returned negative.

This was conveyed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on Sunday.

Officials said red zones — where COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city — were divided into eight clusters, and 20 people were chosen at random from each cluster for testing.

Among those chosen were elderly citizens and people who had returned from abroad. The Chief Minister asked the officials to carefully analyse the results of the door-to-door survey, reports from the health department and details collected with help from the police, and take necessary action while ensuring there are no lapses. He emphasised that all needed facilities should be provided to COVID-19 patients.

Officials were told to implement the Central government’s guidelines and conduct another round of tests on COVID-19 patients before proceeding for random testing of samples. Meanwhile, testing of those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi and their primary contacts is in its last leg, and the government is now shifting its focus to identifying and testing their secondary contacts.

Officials of the Health department were told to set up special isolation wards at all government and private hospitals in the State. People with COVID-19 symptoms are to be tested and treated in isolation wards, while doctors and support staff are to take all precautions to prevent the spread of the infection.
The CM also emphasised the need to increase the strength of laboratories for testing samples and providing results at the earliest. He asked officials to work towards setting up testing laboratories in all 13 districts.

Directing officials to ensure the lockdown is implemented properly in places declared as red zones, he told them to be prepared to act based on the Central government’s directions after the lockdown ends on April 14. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus covid 19 Vishakhapatnam
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp