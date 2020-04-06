Five of family, including 11-year-old boy, test positive for COVID-19 in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as five members of a family, including an 11-year-old boy and two girls of 14 and 17 years, tested positive for coronavirus in Guntur city on Sunday.

The family lives in Kummari Bazar area.

One of the family members had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin, Delhi from March 13 to 15. However, he did not report himself to the authorities.

The health officials have sent the family members, and primary and secondary contacts of the patients to quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, with 10 new cases reported on Saturday and Sunday, the tally of positive cases in the district rose to 30, of which 15 were from Guntur city. Other positive cases were found in Achempet, Mangalagiri, Medikonduru, Krosuru, Macherla and Karampudi.

The district administration has intensified sanitisation in the areas where the cases were reported from. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted a meeting on Sunday and directed officials concerned to restrict public movement in cluster containment zones.

He directed police to set up barricades in and around the red zones and take strict action against those violating the lockdown norms.The collector directed the officials to interact with the elders of villages and ask them to create awareness among the locals on the lockdown restrictions.

Anand Kumar also directed them to supply essential commodities at people’s doorstep during the ongoing lockdown. He also directed ANM and ASHA workers to intensify door-to-door survey to identify people having symptoms like cough, cold and fever. South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG J Prabhakar Rao said the police department was identifying primary and secondary contacts of patients.

The police will form five patrolling teams to check and restrict public movement in the towns, he added.

He also asked officials to arrange buses for the employees to reach offices. Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, trainee collector Maurya Narapureddy, joint collector-2 Sridhar Reddy, DRO Satyanarayana and GMC commissioner C Anuradha were present.

Cops who visited corona patient’s house test negative

Guntur police were a worried lot after four Nallapadu constables were sent to a quarantine centre in the district after they visited the house of a person, who returned from Delhi after attending the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation, on March 18.

The Delhi-returnee, who later tested positive for coronavirus, had filed a complaint of burglary in his house during his absence.

The policemen were quarantined after they came to know of the development. The entire police station was disinfected. The policemen, later, tested negative, which came as a relief to the police

