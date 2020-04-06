Total positive cases in Andhra reachs 266 as fresh cases crop up from Visakhapatnam, Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight more samples tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 266 on Monday.

Fresh cases were recorded in Visakhapatnam (5), Guntur (2) and West Godavari (1) in the samples tested between 6 pm on Sunday to 9 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the media bulletin issued on Monday confirmed the two more deaths -- one in Hindupur in Anantapur and another in Machilipatnam of Krishna district- in the State. The total number of persons who died of COVID-19 stands at three while six patients recovered and discharged from hospitals.

City Number of cases Anantapur 6 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 11 Guntur 32 Kadapa 23 Krishna 28 Kurnool 56 Nellore 34 Prakasam 23 Visakhapatnam 20 West Godavari 16

Total number of cases - 266

Number of deaths - 3

Number of those who recovered - 6