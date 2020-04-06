Total positive cases in Andhra reachs 266 as fresh cases crop up from Visakhapatnam, Guntur
Published: 06th April 2020 12:32 PM | Last Updated: 06th April 2020 12:32 PM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Eight more samples tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 266 on Monday.
Fresh cases were recorded in Visakhapatnam (5), Guntur (2) and West Godavari (1) in the samples tested between 6 pm on Sunday to 9 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the media bulletin issued on Monday confirmed the two more deaths -- one in Hindupur in Anantapur and another in Machilipatnam of Krishna district- in the State. The total number of persons who died of COVID-19 stands at three while six patients recovered and discharged from hospitals.
|City
|Number of cases
|Anantapur
|6
|Chittoor
|17
|East Godavari
|11
|Guntur
|32
|Kadapa
|23
|Krishna
|28
|Kurnool
|56
|Nellore
|34
|Prakasam
|23
|Visakhapatnam
|20
|West Godavari
|16
Total number of cases - 266
Number of deaths - 3
Number of those who recovered - 6