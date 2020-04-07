STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
772 doctors, paramedical staff ready to join fight on coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Applications were accepted for the posts of cardiologists, gastroenterologist, nephrologists, pulmonologists, general physicians, ENT surgeons, psychiatrists, microbiologists among others.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials wait for their turn for interview at the district collector’s camp office in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration on Monday interviewed health professionals for recruitment to the posts of doctors, technicians and the likes in an attempt to check the spread of Covid-19.

As many as 772 candidates took the interview, said collector A Md Imtiaz. “The measures taken by the Centre and the state in eradicating the novel coronavirus have been successful. The motto behind recruiting more technicians is to get faster results of the sample tests,” he said.

Applications were accepted for the posts of cardiologists, gastroenterologist, nephrologists, pulmonologists, general physicians, ENT surgeons, psychiatrists, microbiologists, ECG technicians, lab technicians, nurses, FNOs, MNOs, stretcher-bearers, anaesthesia technicians and paramedical staff.

One ENT surgeon, two microbiologists and psychiatrists each, 10 ECG technicians, 209 lab technicians, 410 nurses, 21 stretcher-bearers, 35 anaesthesia technicians, 17 FNOs, 35 MNOs and 19 ANMs appeared for the interview.

The recruitment will be done on contract basis for six months. “Even private doctors have been asked to assist government doctors whenever need arises.”

