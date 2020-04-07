Alcohol worth Rs 1.5 lakh looted from government-run store

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants broke into a government-run wine shop in Vanukur village of Penamalur mandal on Sunday night and escaped with liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to Penamalur circle inspector K Satyanaranaya, the incident took place late on Sunday when the miscreants broke into the wine shop, bearing no. 06445, from its rear window and decamped with more than 50 liquor bottles.

The crime came to light after the broken window was noticed by the locals, who then alerted the supervisor and police.

Based on the complaint from the shop supervisor, the police registered a case and took up an investigation.

“Taking advantage of the lockdown, the miscreants stole from the liquor store. We suspect that it could be the handiwork of liquor addicts, as there has been no sale of liquor since the lockdown began,” said

the CI.