Don’t fall for Social media rumours: Doc

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: As the tally of COVID-19 cases in the State crossed 300 on Monday, with Kurnool alone accounting for 74 infectees, there is a palpable sense of fear in the district. However, medical professionals allay this sense of fear and infuse hope in the minds of people as they risk their lives to save others.

One such person, Dr K Narasimhulu, strives to save his patients with his ‘never-give-up’ attitude. He had treated the State’s first COVID-19 case, a post-graduate who returned from Italy, at Nellore GGH. The youngster has now been discharged, hale and hearty.

Now, the doctor, who serves as deputy superintendent at the Kurnool GGH, is treating a 23-year-old Rajasthani and a resident of Nossam in Sanjamala mandal, who is the first COVID-19 case in Kurnool district.In a freewheeling chat with TNIE, Dr Narasimhulu says that as a doctor, his primary responsibility is to treat patients irrespective of the circumstances. “That’s what we are taught,” he points out.“I have two success stories of curing corona positives — one patient in Nellore and now another in Kurnool, who I am hopeful, will get discharged soon,” he says, and urges people not to fall for fake news on social media. Stay at home instead, he advises.

The doctor says successfully treating the first COVID-19 patient in Nellore gave a boost to his confidence. “Now, the first coronavirus case in Kurnool district is under my care. He is responding well and today (Monday), we have even sent his samples again for testing. We are expecting results in another 48 hours,” he said. The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 28.

Dr Narasimhulu did his MBBS from Kurnool Medical College and MD in General Medicine from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, where he served for some time. He has also handled different virus-related epidemic cases. He currently works as district nodal officer for COVID-19, and is considered one of the experts in handling virology cases.

When asked about N-95 masks and other equipment in the hospital, he said they are available in sufficient numbers. On the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients, he said they are giving symptomatic treatment. “I am also using medicines prescribed for treating HIV, TB, etc,” he said.

With the increase in the number of cases, he is mostly spending his time at the hospital and when time permits he visits his house, after following due procedure of personal sanitization. “My family stands by me in the time of crisis and lends me complete support. They are very understanding and provide me moral support,” he says.

Dr Narasimhulu asks people not to panic and not to pay attention to unwanted messages on social media. “Focus on personal hygiene. Stay home stay safe and follow the lockdown guidelines,” he says, stressing that is the biggest weapon right now against the deadly virus that is rampaging across the world.