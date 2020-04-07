Efforts expedited to trace Delhi-returnees’ contacts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As COVID-19 positive patients rose to 24 in Prakasam by Monday evening, the authorities have intensified efforts to trace the remaining contacts of Nizamuddin religious congregation attendees from the district. From Sunday night till Monday morning, 41 persons were quarantined and their samples were sent to the laboratories for testing.

On Monday, district collector Pola Bhaskar conducted a meeting with private and corporate hospital representatives and IMA officials. He took suggestion from them on what can be done to contain the virus as soon as possible. It might be added here that the government has directed 37 private/corporate hospitals, which fall under the Aarogya Sri scheme, in the district to assist the administration in treating Covid patients.

Meanwhile, the newly-detected patient, 35-year-old from Veligandla in Konakanamitla mandal, arrived in Vijayawada from Delhi via flight six days ago. The flight was occupied by persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Hazrat Nizamuddin from March 13 to 15.

As such, the district authorities have launched intensive sanitisation drive at his residence and its surroundings. A house-to-house survey has also been launched to determine the health of people living in the radius of 300 metres of the. health conditions of the house hold people of the entire area within 300 meters radius of the patient’s house.