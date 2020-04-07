STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Efforts expedited to trace Delhi-returnees’ contacts in Andhra Pradesh

On Monday, district collector Pola Bhaskar conducted a meeting with private and corporate hospital representatives and IMA officials.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As COVID-19 positive patients rose to 24 in Prakasam by Monday evening, the authorities have intensified efforts to trace the remaining contacts of Nizamuddin religious congregation attendees from the district. From Sunday night till Monday morning, 41 persons were quarantined and their samples were sent to the laboratories for testing.

On Monday, district collector Pola Bhaskar conducted a meeting with private and corporate hospital representatives and IMA officials. He took suggestion from them on what can be done to contain the virus as soon as possible. It might be added here that the government has directed 37 private/corporate hospitals, which fall under the Aarogya Sri scheme, in the district to assist the administration in treating Covid patients.

Meanwhile, the newly-detected patient, 35-year-old from Veligandla in Konakanamitla mandal, arrived in Vijayawada from Delhi via flight six days ago. The flight was occupied by persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Hazrat  Nizamuddin from March 13 to 15.  

As such, the district authorities have launched intensive sanitisation drive at his residence and its surroundings. A house-to-house survey has also been launched to determine the health of people living in the radius of 300 metres of the.  health conditions of the house hold people of the entire area within 300 meters radius of the patient’s house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus Nizamuddin Markaz
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp