Focus on random tests to contain coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 240 latest testing devices will be made available in the State shortly and each testing kit can be used for testing 20 samples.

The devices will help in conducting rapid tests in clusters and help the official machinery to initiate quick measures to combat spread of coronavirus.

Officials explained it to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a high-level review meeting on Monday on Covid-19 containment measures being implemented in the State.

They informed the Chief Minister that as suggested, the capacity of testing labs in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kadapa is being enhanced. As the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has given its nod for the new methods of coronavirus tests, it will help in conducting tests at the primary level. Accordingly, latest medical equipment is being procured.

Taking stock of the situation in the State, which registered 266 Covid-19 positive cases by Monday morning (9 am), the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on conducting random tests in red zone, cluster-wise like in Visakhapatnam and initiate measures accordingly. The officials informed the Chief Minister that out of the total 266 positive cases, 243 are who returned from Delhi after attending Tablighi Jamaat conference and their primary contacts. Testing their samples is almost completed, they added.

Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers conducted door-to-door survey and identified people with coronavirus symptoms. Now, doctors will determine who need to be tested for Covid-19 and accordingly take samples and send them for testing.

During the review meeting, the focus was on the future course of action in the State and how best to contain the virus spread. It was decided to collect samples using random test kits and based on the results, initiate necessary action.

Enquiring about the facilities being provided at isolation wards and quarantine centres, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure facilities are uniform and follow the standard operating procedure. He also instructed the officials to ready Covid-19 hospitals with all necessary equipment and ensure every hospital, government and private, has isolation wards.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the staff treating Covid-19 patients and suspects, will undergo 14 days of isolation after working for one week.It requires more number of doctors and support staff and accordingly plans have been evolved, they added.The Chief Minister asked the officials to give priority to coronavirus affected areas in the State in the distribution of personal protective equipment and other things.

Special mobile app for agricultural products

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to come up with a mobile application to extend help to farmers in real time by monitoring what is happening at the field level.

Through the mobile app, officials will be able to know what is happening at the field level from village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and agricultural assistants about crop situation, harvest, marketing and price.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to get the mobile app ready in one week.

Officials were asked to ensure that farmers cultivating sweet lime, papaya, banana, mango and tomato do not suffer losses.

Already, bananas are being procured through self-help groups and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) in each district.

15 new procedures under ysr Aarogyasri

The State government, which has already brought Covid-19 under the purview of Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, has decided to include 15 new procedures under it to treat coronavirus suspected and confirmed stable or unstable cases as recommended by government pulmonologists. The hospitals should treat the suspected and confirmed positive stable or unstable cases under the said procedures on request made by the local health authorities or after intimation to the local health authorities duly following the safety, precautionary measures while treating such patients.

Jagan says govt will stand by farmers at any cost

The CM reiterated that the government will stand by the farmers in this time of crisis. Officials informed the CM that harvesters from other States are also being brought to ensure harvesting is not delayed. They informed that perishable agri produce is being transported to other States and rythu bazaars to ensure farmers do not suffer losses.

In view of red zones announced in Kurnool and Guntur due to more number Covid-19 cases, market yards in those areas are temporarily shifted to other places.

On the issue of aqua products, the CM asked the officials to see that there is no hindrance in transportation of fish to West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and other States and at the same time focus on ensuring stabilisation of prices of aqua feed. A bill on feed and seed price control will be shortly introduced in the Assembly, he said.