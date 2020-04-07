STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMC distributes essentials in containment zones in Guntur

Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar began the distribution drive and asked citizens to cooperate with the authorities.

Officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation distributing essential commodities to residents in red zone in Guntur city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday started distribution of essential commodities in containment zones in Guntur city.

He said the GMC has arranged nine auto-rickshaws to supply essential commodities in red zones in Mangaldas Nagar, Buchaiah Thota, Anandpet, Kummari Bazar, Sangadigunta, Etukuru Road, Dargah Manyam and Srinivasarao Thota in the city.

GMC commissioner C Anuradha said the GMC will also supply milk packets within two days. She said people can purchase vegetables from five pushcarts made available from 6 am every day.
MLA Maddali Giridhar also urged citizens to follow lockdown restrictions.

