Number of coronavirus patients reach 29 in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While one more person from the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two youngsters from Vijayawada who were being treated for the virus were discharged this past weekend. The number of positive patients in Krishna has reached 29.

District special officer for COVID-19 Siddharth Jain directed the officials concerned to monitor the health of the foreign returnees kept in home isolation and quarantine centres.

In a meeting with collector A Md Imtiaz, the special officer asked him to take necessary measures while conducting examinations of persons isolated at home and more lodged in quarantine centres in the district.

The special officer directed health officials to conduct medical examinations and get the reports at the earliest.

Siddharth Jain suggested health officials to assign codes to persons with symptoms of cold, cough and fever, and primary and secondary contacts of patients based on their age.

On this occasion, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh informed the special officer that around 6,000 persons, including homeless poor, were shifted to rehabilitation centres and their health was being monitored regularly.

However, he mentioned that residents in some colonies and gated communities were preventing the volunteers from entering the vicinity. Meanwhile, Machilipatnam RDO NSK Khajavali said essentials such as milk and vegetables would be supplied to people’s doorstep in red zone from 5.30 am on Tuesday. Eight vehicles for supply of milk and 16 for vegetables were arranged.

He said Machilipatnam would be kept in lockdown for the next six days, following the death of a positive patient.