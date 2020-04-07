STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 74 coronavirus cases, Kurnool pushes Andhra Pradesh past the 300 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has shot up to 303, with more than 100 being reported in the past two days.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:31 AM

Roads in Kurnool wear a deserted look with the lockdown being strictly implemented across the city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has shot up to 303, with more than 100 being reported in the past two days. Kurnool, which already has the most infectees in the State, on Monday recorded 21 new cases, taking its total to 74.

The State reported its first coronavirus-positive case on March 12, and 20 days later (on April 1), the tally touched 100. By April 5, the number of infectees had doubled, crossing the 200 mark, and on April 6, it went beyond 300.

Meanwhile, another person recovered from the disease and was discharged from hospital on Sunday. So far, six people have recovered and three succumbed to the virus in the State.

In Kurnool, district officials sounded a high alert and launched a special drive to identify all who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and send them to quarantine facilities. Officials are working to trace the people whom the attendees may have contacted. “Samples of the infectees’ relatives and all who came in contact with the markaz attendees will be collected for testing,” officials said.

A sense of fear has gripped the entire district as the number of COVID-19 cases has suddenly shot up. Officials said nearly 450 people from Kurnool district attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and some are yet to be traced.

The district administration and police are strictly implementing the lockdown in the 74 red zones (containment and buffer zones). As many as 20 of these zones are in Kurnool city.

Collector G Veera Pandian said that of the 74 infectees, 73 attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and the 74th was a railway gangman from Rajasthan. They are being treated at Santiram Hospital in Nandyal, Kurnool General Government Hospital, and Viswabharathi Hospital in Penchukalapadu village, Pandian said.
The Collector directed officials to trace the people whom the Delhi returnees met, and collect at least 50 samples a day.

'Collect at least 50 samples a day'
Collector G Veera Pandian has directed officials to trace the people whom the Delhi returnees met, and collect at least 50 samples a day for testing. As many 74 localities are listed as red zones

