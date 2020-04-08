STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, YSRC MPs welcome Centre’s decision to suspend MPLADs for two years

Sujana supported the move and said that it was needed to support the concerted efforts to combat COVID-19.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The decision of the Centre to suspend the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, was welcomed by the YSRC and BJP, but TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar opined that he will welcome the decision if the funds are used specifically for COVID-19 prevention and relief measures.

BJP MPs welcomed the decision stating that it was taken in an extraordinary situation. Meanwhile, MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) suggested that corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of public sector and private sector firms also be mopped up to fight the virus. “The decision to suspend MPLADs for two years and cut 30 per cent salary of MPs, among others, were taken in an extraordinary situation. Most of the MPs welcomed it. These funds will be transferred to consolidated fund of the country and will be used for initiatives with wider reach unlike MPLADS, which are used for respective constituencies,” BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao explained. The Centre will be able to pool about `8,000 crore through this move.

Sujana supported the move and said that it was needed to support the concerted efforts to combat COVID-19. “In fact, I suggest that the CSR funds of public and private firms also can be used for this purpose. It is important to come together in the time of crisis,” he added.YSRC MP from Visakhpatnam MVV Satyanarayana welcomed the decision. “I also welcome 30 per cent cut in the salaries of MPs. Once we came out of this crisis, we can think about development works,’’ he said.

However, TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar argued that there was no clarity on the exact purpose of utilising the MPLADS funds. “If all the funds are utilised exclusively for COVID-19 preventive and relief measures, there would be no objection, but in case of diverting the funds for other purposes, it will definitely be objectionable,’’ said Ravindra Kumar.

When contacted by TNIE, the MP said there was nothing wrong on part of the Centre suspending the MPLADS if the funds are utilised for the purpose. However, if the intention of the Centre is to cope up with the financial crisis emerging out under the impact of coronavirus, it would be objectionable, he said and added that it is his individual opinion.He felt that it would have been better if the Centre suspended the MPLADS initially for one year and extended it for another year, in case of such need.

