COVID-19: Andhra doctors come up with low-cost face shield from OHP sheets   

TIRUPATI: Medical professionals of SV Ruia Government General Hospital at Tirupati have come up with an initiative by making low-cost face shield to protect themselves while treating COVID-19 patients. RMO of Ruia hospital Dr ER Hari Krishna and Anaesthetist Dr S Srinivasulu came up with the innovative idea.

The face masks were made by stitching an A4 sized overhead projector sheet (OHP) to the normal surgical cap.

This shield can cover the doctors from their face to chest, so that they can protect themselves from the respiratory droplets of the patients.

However, the shield has limitations and it can be used only while examining the patients and during the shortage of protective gear and in emergencies.

The cost of one shield is just Rs 7 and can be disposed of after use easily. The doctors are saying that their tailor is currently making nearly 300 face shields a day.

It may be noted that the district administration procured 5,000 PPEs, and 5,000 N-95 masks have been given to doctors.

The State has adequate stock of Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks. An order has been placed for 20 lakh sets of PPE and 14 lakh N-95 masks.