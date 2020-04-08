STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disinfection tunnels to fight coronavirus come up in vegetable markets across Andhra Pradesh

Buyers at the rythu bazars must pass through the tunnels, which sprays sodium hypochlorite--the disinfectant used to kill the virus.

The disinfection tunnel set up at NTR Stadium in Guntur (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials in Guntur, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Srikakulam have begun using disinfection tunnels on a mass scale at vegetable markets to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar inaugurated the facility in Guntur on Tuesday. One more such tunnel is likely to come up in BR Stadium.In Kakinada, a similar contraption was inaugurated by district collector Muralidhar Reddy, MP Vanga Geeta and MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar. Three such tunnels were arranged at rythu bazaars in the city.

Such kiosks would also be arranged in vegetable markets in Vijayawada. The CMC is planning to install the kiosk at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium, Ajith Singh Nagar, in addition to the one at the IGMC Stadium that can spray 500 litres of the disinfectant after being completely filled.  

Speaking to TNIE, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said, the civic body was manufacturing the kiosks with moulded metal bars.In Srikakulam, collector J Nivas launched the disinfection tunnel at 80-Feet Road. It was set-up with the help of Balaji Fabrics of Srikakulam town.

