GUNTUR: With eight new cases on Tuesday, the tally of Covid-19 positive patients rose to 27 in Guntur city.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has urged citizens to follow lockdown norms and stay in their homes.

He said Mangaladas Nagar, Kummari Bazar, Anandpet, Buchaiah Thota, Nallacheruvu, Sangadigunta, Srinivasarao Thota, Auto Nagar, LB Nagar and Koritapadu areas in the city were declared as red zones.