‘Experts hint at community spread in Andhra, situation under control’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spread of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is under control, and the government is taking all precautions to face any eventuality, Special Chief Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy asserted on Tuesday, adding that experts say the State is witnessing the initial stages of community transmission of coronavirus.

“Kurnool has a large number of COVID-19 cases; most are linked to a meeting in Delhi. But what we are worried about is one or two cases in other places where infectees have no history of travel or contact with confirmed cases,” Reddy said at a media conference in Vijayawada.

This is why community surveillance and random testing in hotspots is important, he emphasised. The State government is working to improve testing capabilities, and is aiming to achieve a testing ratio of 300 per million people per day within the next 10 days.

All of the nearly-1,000 people who returned to the State after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz have been tested, as have 2,500 of their primary contacts. “Of the 304 cases reported till today (Tuesday) evening, 280 are those who attended the Delhi meeting and their primary contacts,” the health secretary said.

About 5,000 people with symptoms and comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension) were identified during the door-to-door survey, and samples were collected from 2,000 of them who were shortlisted for testing. “Some of them might test positive. We are not focusing on adopting cluster containment strategy and are taking random samples to gauge the spread and penetration of the infection,” he explained.

On Monday, 400 samples were collected and sent for testing, and on Tuesday, the number went up to 1,000 (about 100 samples per district). The aim is also to determine the hotspots, Reddy pointed out.

“The State is importing 3 lakh Rapid Test Kits. More tests means a more concrete picture of the spread of the virus,” he said, adding that the government has increased the number of testing labs from just one on March 5 to seven now.

On the other hand, the ICMR has given its nod for using TrueNAT - rapid TB diagnosis and resistance test kits - and 10 samples have already been tested. “We have 240 machines and have placed orders with a Goa-based company for those kits. Each kit can test 15-20 samples that is two samples per hour. So with available machines, we can test 3,000 samples per day. We are also engaging MIT and CMC, Vellore for stratified sample testing in the hotspots,” he explained.

Explaining about hospital preparedness, Jawahar Reddy said as 80 per cent of people suspected to be infected have mild symptoms and are being advised home isolation, but given the socio-economic conditions of the people, quarantine facilities, which can later double as isolation facilities have been arranged. As many as 20,000 beds have been readied.

“Apart from four critical care hospitals with a total bed strength of 500 (IC with ventilators), 2,000 (non-ICU) and 13 district COVID-19 hospitals with a total 500 bed strength and 8,000 bed strength have been set up,” he said, adding that the State had adequate stock of Personal Protect Equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks. An order has been placed for 20 lakh sets of PPE and 14 lakh N95 masks. As for two drugs recommended by ICMR, he said the State has stock of 20 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets and 14 lakh azithromycin tablets. There are 1,500 ventilators (500 for State hospitals, 500 for district hospitals and 500 on standby).

With regard to lockdown measures after April 14, he said as discussed in the meeting with the PM, the lockdown will be lifted in a phased manner, but localised lockdowns will continue in hotspots.

Governor to take 30% pay cut for a year

Goveror Biswabushan Harichandan has written to the President asking for his salary to be cut by 30% for a year, with the money being spent to fight the pandemic.