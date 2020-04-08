STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Workers stuck in Vishakhapatnam in difficult situation

After their contractor, who went to his native place to participate in a village festival, was held up there due to the lockdown, there was none to help them, Ramana said.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers running to get food being supplied by individuals and NGOs during the lockdown on national highway near cricket stadium at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though over two dozen shelters were opened by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to provide food and accommodation for trapped people due to the lockdown, at least over 100 migrant workers at Madhurawada, opposite cricket stadium, are struggling to get food.

Ramana, a construction worker from Rajam, said they have come from different places such as Kotabommali and Itchapuram in Srikakulam district and were engaged in construction activity at Madhurawada. There are around 20 women and 10 children in the group.

After their contractor, who went to his native place to participate in a village festival, was held up there due to the lockdown, there was none to help them, Ramana said. Some of the workers tried to return to their native place, but in vain. A group of nine workers hired a van to go home, but were sent back by police midway. In the  meantime, they ran out of money and food. Another worker Suribabu said they were not getting help for the last 15 days. They are mostly depending on the food served by individuals and non-government agencies, he said and added that they were dividing the food packets for lunch and dinner as none was coming to distribute food at night.

They migrated from their village near Rajam and working in the construction sector. They are staying in temporary shelters and they don’t know what to do if the situation continued for another month or so. Ramana said some officials have contacted them after they sought help. However, no one has provided food for them. He hopes that the officials will arrange food for them from Wednesday.

People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
