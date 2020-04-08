No truth in Narsipatnam doctor’s claims: AMC head

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal PV Sudhakar on Tuesday condemned the charges levelled by the anaesthetist of Narsipatnam Government Area Hospital.

Addressing mediapersons, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Tirumala Rao said there was no truth in the claims of Dr Sudhakara Rao. He said it was unfortunate a doctor was making such “wild allegations”.

Giving details of number of PPE kits and masks available in the district, he said there were 12,000 PPE kits, 12,000 N95 masks, 4.08 lakh gloves, 23,867 surgical masks, 327 thermo scanners and 41,000 sanitisers. He said at Narsipatnam Area Hospital, there are 95 PPE kits and 32 N95masks.

Earlier in a video message on Monday, Dr Rao alleged that he was given only one mask and told to use it for 15 days. He brought to the issue to the senior officials’ notice, but to no avail. The AMC principal said N95 masks can be reused after washing. He said the anaesthetist should have brought it to the notice of senior officials before making speaking to media.

District Vaidya Vidhana Parishad coordinator Nayak said he was issued memos and once served suspension. He said the anaesthetist was yet to give a reply to a memo served last year. He said the doctor was unhappy as they denied leave due to ESMA.