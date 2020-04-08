STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in Narsipatnam doctor’s claims: AMC head

Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal PV Sudhakar on Tuesday condemned the charges levelled by the anaesthetist of Narsipatnam Government Area Hospital.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal PV Sudhakar on Tuesday condemned the charges levelled by the anaesthetist of Narsipatnam Government Area Hospital.

Addressing mediapersons, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Tirumala Rao said there was no truth in the claims of Dr  Sudhakara Rao. He said it was unfortunate a doctor was making such “wild allegations”.  

Giving details of number of PPE kits and masks available in the district, he said there were 12,000 PPE kits, 12,000 N95 masks, 4.08 lakh gloves, 23,867 surgical masks, 327 thermo scanners and 41,000 sanitisers. He said at Narsipatnam Area Hospital, there are 95 PPE kits and 32 N95masks.

Earlier in a video message on Monday, Dr Rao alleged that he was given only one mask and told to use it for 15 days. He brought to the issue to the senior officials’ notice, but to no avail. The AMC principal said N95 masks can be reused after washing. He said the anaesthetist should have brought it to the notice of senior officials before making speaking to media.

District Vaidya Vidhana Parishad coordinator Nayak said he was issued memos and once served suspension. He said the anaesthetist was yet to give a reply to a memo served last year. He said the doctor was unhappy as they denied leave due to ESMA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Medical College
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp