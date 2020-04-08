STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe ordered into Gajuwaka lapse

Officials still clueless as to how the patient managed to go home after giving samples

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials were still clueless over the sudden disappearance of the man from Gajuwaka, who after giving samples at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) on April 2, left the hospital before anyone could notice.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Tirumala Rao, addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, said, “We do not know how the person managed to escape from the hospital.”

On why the positive patient was not tracked immediately, the DM&HO said, “No action was taken as he did not show any symptom for coronavirus.”

According to official sources, an inquiry has been ordered to find out the truth behind as to how the Gajuwaka man went back home from the hospital after submitting his sample for coronavirus testing.

It might be recalled that the man from Kunchumamba Colony was brought to the GHCCD by the police and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials when his samples tested positive. “It is a big lapse that he went home after his samples were taken,” Dr Rao said.

The man, who owns a meat shop, worked for three days at the shop, before he was shifted to isolation ward by the Vizag police and GVMC officials on Monday. On the same day, 12 of his close contacts were also shifted to the isolation ward along with him. However, it was still not clear how many persons came in contact with him in the three days that he opened his mutton shop.

According to officials, the corona positive patient had gone to Srikalahasti on March 14 for three days visit.Upon his return, he along with seven others spent 14 days at a mosque in Parawada.

