35 fresh cases push COVID-19 tally to 349 in Andhra Pradesh; death toll reaches five

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 349. Those who tested positive include two doctors and two nurses at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur. Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 death was reported from Anantapur, taking the total number of deaths in the State to five.

On a brighter note, three persons, who earlier tested positive for the virus, were recovered and discharged from a hospital in Visakhapatnam.Of the total samples tested from Tuesday 9 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, 35 people tested positive and of them Guntur accounted for eight cases, Anantapur 7, Nellore and Krishna six each, Chittoor and Prakasam three each and West Godavari and Kurnool districts one each.

In Anantapur, of the seven persons tested positive, four are doctors at the GGH, who treated a COVID-19 positive person who died on April 4. The deceased patient from Hindupur was admitted to the hospital on April 1 with symptoms of COVID-19. He was treated by a team of doctors and on April 3, his samples were sent for testing. While undergoing treatment, the patient died on April 4 and on the same day evening, his results came positive for coronavirus. With this, around 17-18 doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital were kept under isolation and their samples were sent for testing. The results of four, including a senior resident doctor, a house surgeon and two staff nurses, came positive on Wednesday. Two positive cases were reported from Hindupur and one from Kalyandurg.

With the fresh cases, the Anantapur district administration has declared more areas and localities as red zones and started taking measures to contain the spread of the virus. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district shot up to 13.

With three more persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Prakasam district, the total number of cases rose to 27. All three patients are from Ongole town and from a locality which was already declared as a red zone.

In Kurnool, another Nizamuddin Markaz attendee tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases in the district to 75. Hailing from Ayyalur in Nandyal town, he was recently admitted to Nandyal COVID hospital and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The district administration intensified tracking of the contacts of affectees and collected 150 samples. Officials identified 550 primary contacts of the affectees and sent them to hospital quarantine in 10 specially arranged APSRTC buses. Meanwhile, two students of TTD’s Dharmagiri Veda Patashala were admitted to Ruia GGH in Tirupati with symptoms.

Two deaths in Anantapur; total five in State

Anantapur: COVID-19 pandemic claimed one more life, taking the total number of deaths in the State to five. A 70-year-old person from Manirevu village in Kalyandurg mandal died on Tuesday and his samples were taken after his death. The result came positive on Wednesday. With the death of the 70-year-old, the total number of deaths in Anantapur stood at two. The death was confirmed by the bulletin released by the Anantapur district control room on Wednesday.