Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches COVID-19 and YSR Nirman portals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched Andhra Pradesh Industries COVID-19 portal for registration of units which are manufacturing essential medical supplies and ‘YSR - NIRMAN’ portal for hassle-free supply of cement for government projects.

The AP Industries COVID- 19 portal enables the MSME manufacturers and suppliers in the State to register themselves. The manufacturers and suppliers with UAM and GST can register themselves in the portal for making and supplying essential items related to COVID-19, both medical and auxiliary.

It facilitates the government to list the needed items and access them.The Industries department has already compiled a list of 112 units manufacturing medical essentials and 41 units manufacturing auxiliary items.

The YSR Nirman is an online platform to help various departments to procure cement. The buyers (various government departments) can seek the quantity of cement required from suppliers for various government projects such as Polavaram, housing etc. This portal connects various stakeholders such as Cement Manufacturers Association, manufacturing companies and government departments.

Clear industrial incentives: CM

Reminding that industrial incentives to the tune of `4,800 crore have been pending for the past five years, Jagan asserted that there would be no use in giving assurances to investors without clearing the incentives. Reviewing the new Industrial Policy, Jagan directed the officials to clear the industrial incentives in a phased manner, by giving priority to the industries providing employment on a large-scale. He also underscored the need of extending more support to the MSMEs.

On the impact of the virus on the industry sector in the State, the officials informed that the Centre was also analysing the issue and may come up with a policy. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take steps for controlling pollution.