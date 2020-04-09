STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches COVID-19 and YSR Nirman portals

The AP Industries COVID- 19 portal enables the MSME manufacturers and suppliers in the State to register themselves.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched Andhra Pradesh Industries COVID-19 portal for registration of units which are manufacturing essential medical supplies and  ‘YSR - NIRMAN’ portal for hassle-free supply of cement for government projects.
The AP Industries COVID- 19 portal enables the MSME manufacturers and suppliers in the State to register themselves. The manufacturers and suppliers with UAM and GST can register themselves in the portal for making and supplying essential items related to COVID-19, both medical and auxiliary.

It facilitates the government to list the needed items and access them.The Industries department has already compiled a list of 112 units manufacturing medical essentials and 41 units manufacturing auxiliary items.

The YSR Nirman is an online platform to help various departments to procure cement. The buyers (various government departments) can seek the quantity of cement required from suppliers for various government projects such as Polavaram, housing etc.  This portal connects various stakeholders such as Cement Manufacturers Association, manufacturing companies and government departments.

Clear industrial incentives: CM  

Reminding that industrial incentives to the tune of `4,800 crore have been pending for the past five years, Jagan asserted that there would be no use in giving assurances to investors without clearing the incentives. Reviewing the new Industrial Policy, Jagan directed the officials to clear the industrial incentives in a phased manner, by giving priority to the industries providing employment on a large-scale. He also underscored the need of extending more support to the MSMEs.

On the impact of the virus on the industry sector in the State, the officials informed that the Centre was also analysing the issue and may come up with a policy. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take steps for controlling pollution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy COVID 19 portals YSR Nirman Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp