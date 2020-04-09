Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat meet attendee tests positive in Andhra's Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: One more COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Wednesday taking the tally to 75. A 55-year-old man of Ayyalur in Nandyal, who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz recently, was admitted to COVID hospital in Nandyal with symptoms of coronavirus. He tested positive on Wednesday, officials said. During random medical checks, the medical and health officials collected 150 samples from primary contacts, who were in close contact with positive patients.

The officials also sent 550 people who were identified as primary contacts, to hospital quarantine by arranging 10 special APSRTC buses on Wednesday. District Collector G Veerapandian said that the collection of samples is a continuous program to check the spread of coronavirus. “We have taken all steps to control the spread of coronavirus by strictly implementing lockdown across the district. All 75 residential areas of COVID-19 positive patients spreading 13 rural manuals and six urban municipalities in the district have been declared containment and buffer zones,” he said. All coronavirus positive patients are being treated at Kurnool Government General Hospital, Santhiram and Viswabharathi hospitals.