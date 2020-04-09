STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Random tests begin in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam red zones

Visakhapatnam officials on Wednesday began random testing of persons living in red zones to identify suspected infectees of coronavirus.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus detection test.

Coronavirus detection test. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam officials on Wednesday began random testing of persons living in red zones to identify suspected infectees of coronavirus. They plan to collect 60 to 100 samples daily. Earlier, the tests were conducted only on foreign returnees and Tablighi Jamaat attendees, but now it has been extended to people at random. Kits for random tests during Phase 1 were received and more kits were expected in a few more days. As part of the drive, the tests were conducted on the infected persons’ relatives, contacts and others suffering from fever, cold and influenza as per the directions of the DMHO.

Those tested would be advised to remain in home isolation for 14 days or shifted to the nearest community health centre. The random tests would continue till the end of the lockdown, an official said. All foolproof measures were being taken and every house in the red zones was being surveyed. He added there were seven containment zones in the district and no positive case was reported on Wednesday. In Gajuwaka, the door-to-door survey by surveillance teams has been completed in 11 wards.

As many as 48,000 houses in the red zone area surrounding Kunchumamba Colony were covered by these 900 teams, Gajuwaka zonal commissioner said. Remaining 10,000 would be covered by the Wednesday night, he said. He said on the first day, houses within 500 metres of the patients’ residence were covered and on the second, houses within two-km radius were covered. Remaining houses in three-km radius were covered on Wednesday.

In Zone 4, from where maximum positive cases were reported, a doctors’ team conducted random tests on 10 persons in wards 31, 33, 34 and 35, Zone 4 Commissioner P Simhachalam said. He said 20 more members were identified who would undergo the examination on Thursday. He added all roads leading to the areas near the red zones have been sealed.

Kin under scanner

The tests were conducted on the infected persons’ relatives, contacts and others suffering from fever, cold and influenza as per the directions of the DMHO. The tested would be advised to remain in home isolation for 14 days or shifted to the nearest CHC

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam red zone testing coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp