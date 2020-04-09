Random tests begin in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam red zones

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam officials on Wednesday began random testing of persons living in red zones to identify suspected infectees of coronavirus. They plan to collect 60 to 100 samples daily. Earlier, the tests were conducted only on foreign returnees and Tablighi Jamaat attendees, but now it has been extended to people at random. Kits for random tests during Phase 1 were received and more kits were expected in a few more days. As part of the drive, the tests were conducted on the infected persons’ relatives, contacts and others suffering from fever, cold and influenza as per the directions of the DMHO.

Those tested would be advised to remain in home isolation for 14 days or shifted to the nearest community health centre. The random tests would continue till the end of the lockdown, an official said. All foolproof measures were being taken and every house in the red zones was being surveyed. He added there were seven containment zones in the district and no positive case was reported on Wednesday. In Gajuwaka, the door-to-door survey by surveillance teams has been completed in 11 wards.

As many as 48,000 houses in the red zone area surrounding Kunchumamba Colony were covered by these 900 teams, Gajuwaka zonal commissioner said. Remaining 10,000 would be covered by the Wednesday night, he said. He said on the first day, houses within 500 metres of the patients’ residence were covered and on the second, houses within two-km radius were covered. Remaining houses in three-km radius were covered on Wednesday.

In Zone 4, from where maximum positive cases were reported, a doctors’ team conducted random tests on 10 persons in wards 31, 33, 34 and 35, Zone 4 Commissioner P Simhachalam said. He said 20 more members were identified who would undergo the examination on Thursday. He added all roads leading to the areas near the red zones have been sealed.

Kin under scanner

