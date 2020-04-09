STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu seeks action against YSRC candidates for violating poll norms

Informing the SEC that local people had taken photos and videos of YSRC candidates distributing money at 253 places in the State, Naidu said the evidence will be submitted.

Published: 09th April 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC candidates in the local polls of violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms and the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission not to campaign till further notice, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar to disqualify all those ruling party contestants, who have allegedly distributed Rs 1,000 financial assistance to the poor.

In a letter sent to the SEC on Wednesday, Naidu said though village and ward volunteers were authorized to distribute the Rs 1,000 financial assistance announced by the government as part of COVID-19 relief, the YSRC nominees distributed the money to lure the voters in the local body elections, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

Informing the SEC that local people had taken photos and videos of YSRC candidates distributing money at 253 places in the State, Naidu said the evidence will be submitted to the commission to prove where and how the YSRC contestants violated the election guidelines.

“The ruling party is resorting to rampant misuse of power and official machinery, including volunteers, all over the State to influence the voters though there is a ban on electioneering now. The YSRC candidates had violated the social distancing norms by going with other party leaders to the houses of poor families in the name of Rs 1,000 aid distribution,” the former CM said.

Revoke suspension of doctor: TDP chief
Vijayawada: Taking exception to the State government suspending a doctor following his comments alleging non-supply of personal protective equipment to the health workers treating the COVID-19 patients, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded that the government revoke the suspension order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC State Election Commissioner
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp