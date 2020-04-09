TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu seeks action against YSRC candidates for violating poll norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC candidates in the local polls of violating the COVID-19 lockdown norms and the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission not to campaign till further notice, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar to disqualify all those ruling party contestants, who have allegedly distributed Rs 1,000 financial assistance to the poor.

In a letter sent to the SEC on Wednesday, Naidu said though village and ward volunteers were authorized to distribute the Rs 1,000 financial assistance announced by the government as part of COVID-19 relief, the YSRC nominees distributed the money to lure the voters in the local body elections, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

Informing the SEC that local people had taken photos and videos of YSRC candidates distributing money at 253 places in the State, Naidu said the evidence will be submitted to the commission to prove where and how the YSRC contestants violated the election guidelines.

“The ruling party is resorting to rampant misuse of power and official machinery, including volunteers, all over the State to influence the voters though there is a ban on electioneering now. The YSRC candidates had violated the social distancing norms by going with other party leaders to the houses of poor families in the name of Rs 1,000 aid distribution,” the former CM said.

Revoke suspension of doctor: TDP chief

Vijayawada: Taking exception to the State government suspending a doctor following his comments alleging non-supply of personal protective equipment to the health workers treating the COVID-19 patients, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded that the government revoke the suspension order.