Three in Andhra's Chittoor contract virus from Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat returnees 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: On Wednesday, three more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Chittoor, taking the tally to 20 in the district. District collector Dr. Narayan Bharat Gupta said the three patients had come in close contact with returnees of the religious congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi in March. While two patients hailed from Nagari, one was from Thyagaraja Nagar, Tirupati. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in Tirupati and Nagari reached six and four, respectively.

The collector said the two from Nagari, who were earlier in-home quarantine, were shifted to the district hospital; the one from Tirupati was sent to the quarantine centre in SVIMS. Disclosing further details, the collector said, so far 571 suspected cases were reported from the district. While 374 of them tested negative, 20 samples came back as positive and 177 more results were awaited. “In all, as many as 430 persons with symptoms of coronavirus are presently lodged at quarantine centers."

Of the 163 Delhi returnees from the district, 142 have been traced. Whereabouts of 20 more are not known as they may not be in the district,” he added. Meanwhile, students and teachers at TTD’s Dharmagiri Veda Patashala panicked after two students and a teacher were admitted to the Ruia government hospital in Tirupati with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Doctors at the government hospital collected their swab samples and sent them for examination at SVIMS laboratory.

2 students admitted to Ruia hospital

Two students and a teacher were admitted to the Ruia government hospital in Tirupati with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Doctors at the hospital collected their swab samples and sent them for examination at SVIMS laboratory