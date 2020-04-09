STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC seeks phased lifting of lockdown to PM Narendra Modi

The YSRC has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate phase-wise lifting of lockdown, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate phase-wise lifting of lockdown, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Vijayasai said that during the video conference, the Prime Minister sought their opinion regarding lockdown. He said that they conveyed the opinion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC that they want lockdown to be lifted in phases, excluding hotspots and crowded places in the State.

Vijayasai said that they thanked the Prime Minister for initiating steps to prevent the spread of COVID19 across the country. He said of the 400 cases reported in the State, 280 were related to those who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz. “Samples of their relatives were sent for testing. Restrictions should be continued at crowded places such as shopping malls and cinema halls whereas essential commodities stores should be given permission to open,” he said.

The MP said that those trapped in other countries should be brought back after conducting tests. Vijayasai said that they urged the Prime Minister to sanction two lakh test kits, two lakh N95 masks and 2,000 ventilators to the State. He said they also urged the PM to set up four more virology labs in the State.
They requested him to give MPLAD funds of 25 MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha members from the State to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy Narendra Modi phased lifting of lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp