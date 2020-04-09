YSRC seeks phased lifting of lockdown to PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate phase-wise lifting of lockdown, YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Vijayasai said that during the video conference, the Prime Minister sought their opinion regarding lockdown. He said that they conveyed the opinion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC that they want lockdown to be lifted in phases, excluding hotspots and crowded places in the State.

Vijayasai said that they thanked the Prime Minister for initiating steps to prevent the spread of COVID19 across the country. He said of the 400 cases reported in the State, 280 were related to those who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz. “Samples of their relatives were sent for testing. Restrictions should be continued at crowded places such as shopping malls and cinema halls whereas essential commodities stores should be given permission to open,” he said.

The MP said that those trapped in other countries should be brought back after conducting tests. Vijayasai said that they urged the Prime Minister to sanction two lakh test kits, two lakh N95 masks and 2,000 ventilators to the State. He said they also urged the PM to set up four more virology labs in the State.

They requested him to give MPLAD funds of 25 MPs and 11 Rajya Sabha members from the State to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.