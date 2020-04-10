42 Prakasam doctors to join fight against COVID-19

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Setting an example to others, 42 doctors from Prakasam district have come forward to join hands with the government in its fight against COVID-19.

The government had given a call to the private doctors to join the government’s efforts in fight against COVID-19, but it evoked lukewarm response in several districts.

However, the Indian Medical Association, Ongole, took the initiative and managed to get the consent of 42 doctors to join the government’s efforts. The State government has already brought the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) rules into force and all the private hospital services including their medical specialists and paramedics will be taken over by the government whenever necessity arises. Keeping it in mind, the IMA local chapter came forward on its own to lend a helping hand.

IMA AP State general secretary Dr Phanidhar told TNIE that they held discussions with Health Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others on April 8. “Jawahar Reddy promised to provide us best protective gears and insurance. Accordingly, now we are going to chalk out a district-wise action plan and will submit it to the government soon. After getting proper orders from the government and whenever the need rises, all the IMA doctors will step in,” Phanidhar said.

Prakasam district IMA chapter leaders Dr Veeraiah Chowdary, Dr Manibabu, Dr R Jayasekhar and others conducted a meeting at RIMS here on Thursday and discussed the terms and conditions to be applied for IMA doctors, to render their services in the time of crisis. “We have discussed pros and cons of rendering our services to COVID-19 patients. Initially, around 42 members of IMA would render their services and more would join later. The names of the doctors offering their services will be handed over to the government officials in a day or two,” Jayasekhar said.