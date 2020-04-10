STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

42 Prakasam doctors to join fight against COVID-19

The government had given a call to the private doctors to join the government’s efforts in fight against COVID-19, but it evoked lukewarm response in several districts.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Setting an example to others, 42 doctors from Prakasam district have come forward to join hands with the government in its fight against COVID-19.

The government had given a call to the private doctors to join the government’s efforts in fight against COVID-19, but it evoked lukewarm response in several districts.

However, the Indian Medical Association, Ongole, took the initiative and managed to get the consent of 42  doctors to join the government’s efforts. The State government has already brought the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) rules into force and all the private hospital services including their medical specialists and paramedics will be taken over by the government whenever necessity arises. Keeping it in mind, the IMA local chapter came forward on its own to lend a helping hand.

IMA AP State general secretary Dr Phanidhar told TNIE that they held discussions with Health Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others on April 8. “Jawahar Reddy promised to provide us best protective gears and insurance. Accordingly, now we are going to chalk out a district-wise action plan and will submit it to the government soon. After getting proper orders from the government and whenever the need rises, all the IMA doctors will step in,” Phanidhar said.

Prakasam district IMA chapter leaders Dr Veeraiah Chowdary, Dr Manibabu, Dr R Jayasekhar and others conducted a meeting at RIMS here on Thursday and discussed the terms and conditions to be applied for IMA doctors, to render their services in the time of crisis. “We have discussed pros and cons of rendering our services to COVID-19 patients. Initially, around 42 members of IMA would render their services and more would join later. The names of the doctors offering their services will be handed over to the government officials in a day or two,” Jayasekhar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus Prakasam
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp