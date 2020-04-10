STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus outbreak: Overall situation in Andhra Pradesh under control, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

As part of the preparatory exercise, five additional hospitals were being identified in every district for COVID-19 prevention.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the overall situation, consequent to the spread of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, was now under control and normalcy would return in the coming days.

The Chief Minister conducted a high-level review meeting on coronavirus and also a videoconference with district Collectors and doctors of 13 COVID-19 hospitals in the state and discussed the plan of action in case the ongoing lockdown is lifted, a CMO release said.

Officials informed the Chief Minister they were adopting a strategy of conducting tests on coronavirus- afflicted persons and their primary contacts and providing necessary treatment to contain the disease.

As part of the preparatory exercise, five additional hospitals were being identified in every district for COVID-19 prevention.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

A critical care hospital has also been readied in each of the 13 districts, they said.

"All this will help us in meeting any future situation arising out of coronavirus," they added.

The Chief Minister said coronavirus cases in the state shot up only because of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

"Tracing all those persons, their primary and secondary contacts has been completed and they are kept either in isolation or quarantine," the Chief Minsiter said.

"Overall, the situation in the state is now under control and, I believe, in the coming days normalcy will return," Jagan said.

"Saluting" the medical staff for their hard work in the face of risks, the chief minister said he was wholeheartedly thanking them.

"Despite an unknown fear, you are all extending your services in all COVID-19 hospitals and critical care hospitals. Your services are commendable. I salute the doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitation staff for this and thank them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh  Andhra Pradesh coronavirus Jagan Mohan Reddy COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp