COVID-19 cases expected to come down after Tablighi event returnees are tested: Officials

The police under the DGP did a tremendous job in tracing out the Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

Tablighi Jamaat

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMARAVATHI: With all the Tablighi Jamaat event returnees traced in Andhra Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state was expected to come down after completion of testing of them and their primary contacts, the state government said on Thursday.

A release from the CMO, quoting what officials told Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a high-level review meeting, said the rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state was only due to the Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts.

The state governments health adviser Srinath Reddy explained the COVID-19 trend, the medical protocol being followed and the analyses of various surveys at the meeting.

The release said the officials then briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of cases and the preventive measures being adopted in the state, which has reported 348 coronavirus cases and four deaths as of Thursday morning.

As the testing of the Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts gets completed, the number of cases will drop, the release quoted the officials as having told the CM.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The police under the DGP did a tremendous job in tracing out the Jamaat attendees and their contacts.

And because of that, we were able to safeguard the health of those who returned from New Delhi and also their family members, the officials said.

Enquiring about the results of household survey conducted in two rounds so far, the Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct the third phase in a comprehensive manner, by investigating the health details of each member of a household.

The survey should be foolproof and error-free.

Everybody with symptoms of the virus should be tested, Jagan said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu and other officials attended.

