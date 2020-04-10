COVID-19 tally in Andhra increases to 365 with two fresh cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With two more samples testing positive for coronavirus since 9 pm on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 365 by 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the state government on Friday morning, two persons tested positive in Anantapur district. With the latest addition, the number of cases in Anantapur district went up to 15 from 13.

In the last 24 hours, by the time the medical bulletin was issued, as many as 892 samples were tested and of them 17 tested positive. As of today, 6 people have succumbed to the virus and 10 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Kurnool district with 75 cases tops the chart followed by Guntur with 51 cases and Nellore with 48 cases. Meanwhile, the state government has intensified the containment measures and several areas across the state with positive cases have been declared red zones.