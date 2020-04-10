STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tally in Andhra increases to 365 with two fresh cases

Kurnool district with 75 cases tops the chart followed by Guntur with 51 cases and Nellore with 48 cases.

Published: 10th April 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded at NH 16 Chennai - Srikakulam Highway after TN police stopped them near Redhills tollbooth. RDO officials with TN Police escort them to Vanagaram Fish Market where they were given food and allowed to return to their respective homes in the city after screening.

Migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh stranded at NH 16 Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With two more samples testing positive for coronavirus since 9 pm on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 365 by 9 a.m. on Friday. 

According to the medical bulletin issued by the state government on Friday morning, two persons tested positive in Anantapur district. With the latest addition, the number of cases in Anantapur district went up to 15 from 13. 

In the last 24 hours, by the time the medical bulletin was issued, as many as 892 samples were tested and of them 17 tested positive. As of today, 6 people have succumbed to the virus and 10 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. 

Kurnool district with 75 cases tops the chart followed by Guntur with 51 cases and Nellore with 48 cases. Meanwhile, the state government has intensified the containment measures and several areas across the state with positive cases have been declared red zones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Kurnool Nellore Andhra government Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp