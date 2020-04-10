STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nutritious food for the quarantined to enhance their immune system in Andhra Pradesh

The Krishna district administration recently made changes to the food menu for those people kept at the quarantine centres in order to boost their immune system.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker serves a plateful of snacks to a Delhi-returnee admitted to the quarantine centre at Ganguru near Vijayawada on Thursday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

A health worker serves a plateful of snacks to a Delhi-returnee admitted to the quarantine centre at Ganguru near Vijayawada on Thursday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration recently made changes to the food menu for those people kept at the quarantine centres in order to boost their immune system.

“Though the people staying at quarantine centres have tested negative, several of them have some or other symptoms. Also since they have come back from highly affected States in our country, they need to improve their immunity so that they don’t catch the virus once sent home, said Narayana Rao, in-charge of one of the quarantine centres set up at Sri Chaitanya Junior College (girls’ hostel) at Ganguru near Vijayawada.

Each of them admitted to the quarantine centre is provided with a citric fruit (orange, sweet lime) along with the normal breakfast items which include upama, idly, vada and pongal. In the lunch, they get three eggs in addition to rice, sambar, two varieties of vegetables, chutney and a sweet. Evening snacks include banana, lemon juice and dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, pista, khaja).

“Earlier we used to give samosa and biscuits. Now, we changed it to dry fruits, banana and lemon water or juice,” said Narayana Rao. The dinner is prepared as per the inmates wish. “My centre has majority of North Indians and Muslims, who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz or the contacts of those who attended the meeting. As the food habits of these people are different from localities, to make them feel comfortable, we serve them chapatis and curry instead of rice,” said Dr Leela Rani, who has been posted at the centre. On Sundays, they are served biryani for one meal.

Those admitted at the quarantine centre seemed to be satisfied with the facilities provided. “All facilities here are good. They provide us good food four times a day. There is also WiFi, which helps us pass our time. Along with this, they have given us new toiletries.

The only problem is that we have to stay away from our families, which we are not liking at all. Since our reports have come negative, they should take a decision and at least send us home within 10 days instead of 14 days. For our trip, we had already stayed away from our families for so long and these days have been added,” said Abdul, one of the inmates. The inmates are also given counselling to prevent them from going into depression.Under Goru Muddha scheme, migrant workers, homeless people sheltered at relief camps are being served rice and vegetables, in addition to eggs, dal and chickpeas to make them healthier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Quarantine Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp