Nutritious food for the quarantined to enhance their immune system in Andhra Pradesh

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration recently made changes to the food menu for those people kept at the quarantine centres in order to boost their immune system.

“Though the people staying at quarantine centres have tested negative, several of them have some or other symptoms. Also since they have come back from highly affected States in our country, they need to improve their immunity so that they don’t catch the virus once sent home, said Narayana Rao, in-charge of one of the quarantine centres set up at Sri Chaitanya Junior College (girls’ hostel) at Ganguru near Vijayawada.

Each of them admitted to the quarantine centre is provided with a citric fruit (orange, sweet lime) along with the normal breakfast items which include upama, idly, vada and pongal. In the lunch, they get three eggs in addition to rice, sambar, two varieties of vegetables, chutney and a sweet. Evening snacks include banana, lemon juice and dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, pista, khaja).

“Earlier we used to give samosa and biscuits. Now, we changed it to dry fruits, banana and lemon water or juice,” said Narayana Rao. The dinner is prepared as per the inmates wish. “My centre has majority of North Indians and Muslims, who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz or the contacts of those who attended the meeting. As the food habits of these people are different from localities, to make them feel comfortable, we serve them chapatis and curry instead of rice,” said Dr Leela Rani, who has been posted at the centre. On Sundays, they are served biryani for one meal.

Those admitted at the quarantine centre seemed to be satisfied with the facilities provided. “All facilities here are good. They provide us good food four times a day. There is also WiFi, which helps us pass our time. Along with this, they have given us new toiletries.

The only problem is that we have to stay away from our families, which we are not liking at all. Since our reports have come negative, they should take a decision and at least send us home within 10 days instead of 14 days. For our trip, we had already stayed away from our families for so long and these days have been added,” said Abdul, one of the inmates. The inmates are also given counselling to prevent them from going into depression.Under Goru Muddha scheme, migrant workers, homeless people sheltered at relief camps are being served rice and vegetables, in addition to eggs, dal and chickpeas to make them healthier.