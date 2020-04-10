One tests positive for COVID-19 in Ponnuru

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One COVID-19 positive case was reported at Sharaf Bazar area in Ponnuru on Thursday.

Health, revenue and police department officials conducted inspections and announced red zone at Sharaf Bazar.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao inspected the town along with Bapatla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Srinivasa Rao and directed police to strictly implement lockdown norms to restrict public movement.

He also urged citizens to stay in their homes to contain the spread of coronavirus. He said the 67-year-old positive patient visited a private clinic in the town and the authorities have placed doctor and his family members in home isolation.

The SP also requested residents to follow lockdown norms and cooperate with the authorities during this health emergency.