Paddy ready for harvest, but shortage of farmhands, machines hits ryots in EG 

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: COVID-19 lockdown has left farmers in East Godavari district in a difficult situation as their paddy crop in lakhs of acres is ready for harvest, but there are no farmhands.

Even the harvesting machines are not available, though officials claim otherwise. Paddy during Rabbi season was cultivated in 1.64 lakh hectares in the district and with good water availability during the season, the yield is expected to be around 11 lakh tonnes.

As many as 4.5 lakh farmers are dependent on paddy cultivation in the district, known as the ‘rice bowl’ of the State.

Even as farmers were prepared to harvest the crop, lockdown restrictions from the last week of March has hindered agriculture operations.

Though, State government has given exemption to the farm works and movement of people engaged in it, many people are not ready to wok in the fields.

“Farm labourers are not ready to work in the fields. They are afraid of contracting the virus if they interact with others,” R Srinivas from Paningapalli and S Annavaram from Kapavaram said. Even if farmhands are ready, those from one village are not being allowed to enter others, with villagers fearing the virus spread. Harvesting is taken up by a group of farmhands, who often come from surrounding villages. In some other cases, farmhands demand high wages of `500 per day, almost double the usual wage.

Meanwhile, farmers are struggling to employ alternative methods like harvesting machines, as most of the machines are run by agents and they are reportedly accepting orders only for farmlands above 10 acres.

When contacted by TNIE, district joint director (Agriculture) KSV Prasad said around 400 harvesting machines are available in the district. “We are permitting farm works and transportation of agriculture produce, related equipment, fertilisers and seeds,” he said and added that 80 per cent of the harvesting is done by machines and only 20 per cent is done manually.

363 machines in Krishna

In Krishna district, harvesting of paddy is picking up and expected to touch its peak after April 15. The harvesting operations would continue till May last. Paddy during Rabi season was cultivated in a total 61,333 hectares.

According to agriculture department officials, as on date, 12 per cent (around 7,400 hectares) have been harvested and most of the harvesting is being carried out using machines. There are as many as 363 machines and another 100 are on standby. Further, paddy procurement is being carried out by 267 paddy procurement centres simultaneously.

Maize is another crop cultivated during Rabi in Krishna district and this season it was cultivated in a total 20,431 hectares. As on date, nearly 10,500 hectares (56 per cent) have been harvested and the harvested crop is being procured by MARKFED. Around 34 procurement centres have been setup and another 20 to 30 procurement centres are being planned.