Special teams to trace Nizamuddin attendees in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the number of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 38 in the district, Prakasam authorities are now planning to implement the lockdown more strictly across the district to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, authorities have chalked out plans for formation of special teams to identify Tablighi Jamaat meeting attendees and their primary and secondary contacts.

As a part of the plan, medical teams are collecting samples randomly from all the residents in red zones.

On Wednesday, health officials collected 100 samples from Islalmpeta area in Ongole, Nawab Peta and Perala areas in Chirala, Chimakurthi, Kanigiri, Kandukur, Kunkalamarru Village (Karamchedu mandal) and U Veligandla village (Konakanamitla mandal) areas, which have been declared red zone by the authorities. Around 5,250 families stay at Islampeta area and among them 3,850 are in red zone.

“No one is allowed to go outside the specified area and at the same time no one is allowed to enter into that area. We request residents in Islampeta area to cooperated with the police, who were doing their duty sincerely, by strictly following the lockdown rules and staying in homes.

We are going to supply all essential commodities, including milk and vegetables to all the households and there is no need for the people of Islampeta to come out of their residences,” Siddhartha Kaushal, SP said. “As per the government orders, we are collecting 100 random samples every day from all red zone of the district,” Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu told TNIE.

A total of 750 samples were sent for testing till Thursday, of which 497 returned negative, 327 are under examination and 27 have tested positive.

Quarantined persons discharged

Out of 1,417 quarantined persons in Prakasam district, 964 were discharged and 453 persons were still at quarantine centres by Thursday evening.