STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special teams to trace Nizamuddin attendees in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

As a part of the plan, medical teams are collecting samples randomly from all the residents in red zones.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

Forensics and crime branch officials arrive at Nizamuddin Markaz to conduct investigation during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the number of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 38 in the district, Prakasam authorities are now planning to implement the lockdown more strictly across the district to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, authorities have chalked out plans for formation of special teams to identify Tablighi Jamaat meeting attendees and their primary and secondary contacts.

As a part of the plan, medical teams are collecting samples randomly from all the residents in red zones.

On Wednesday, health officials collected 100 samples from Islalmpeta area in Ongole, Nawab Peta and Perala areas in Chirala,  Chimakurthi, Kanigiri, Kandukur, Kunkalamarru Village (Karamchedu mandal) and U Veligandla village (Konakanamitla mandal) areas, which have been declared red zone by the authorities. Around 5,250 families stay at Islampeta area and among them 3,850 are in red zone.

“No one is allowed to go outside the specified area and at the same time no one is allowed to enter into that area. We request residents in Islampeta area to cooperated with the police, who were doing their duty sincerely, by strictly following the lockdown rules and staying in homes.

We are going to supply all essential commodities, including milk and vegetables to all the households and there is no need for the people of Islampeta to come out of their residences,” Siddhartha Kaushal, SP said.   “As per the government orders, we are collecting 100 random samples every day from all red zone of the district,” Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu told TNIE.
A total of 750 samples were sent for testing till Thursday, of which 497 returned negative, 327 are under examination and 27 have tested positive.

Quarantined persons discharged

Out of 1,417 quarantined persons in Prakasam district, 964 were discharged and 453 persons were still at quarantine centres by Thursday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus Prakasam Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp