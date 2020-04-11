18 fresh cases push coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 381; 133 red zones in 11 districts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 381 with 18 new cases being detected on Friday.

The government revealed that 133 areas across 11 districts, which have positive Covid-19 cases, were declared as red zones and that containment measures have been initiated there.

Of the 18 new cases, seven are from Guntur, five from East Godavari and two each from Kurnool, Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

With the latest addition, Kurnool’s tally has reached 77, highest in the State. According to the bulletin released by the State nodal office, there were no new recoveries or deaths on Friday.

With six deaths and 10 recoveries, the total number of active cases stands at 365.

However, the first Covid-19 patient in Kurnool district, a railway employee from Rajasthan, is learnt to have tested negative for the virus, but the doctors informed that he would be kept in the isolation ward of the hospital for 14 more days as per the new guidelines.

In East Godavari, the five cases were the primary contacts of another patient from Kathipudi, who recently tested positive, according to revenue divisional officer S Malli Babu.

All the five people were sent to isolation.

He also appealed to the other villagers to come forward and inform the officials if anybody has symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat or cold.

As far as the red zones are concerned, 30 areas in Nellore district, which has 48 cases, were declared containment zones.

Kurnool district, which has 77 cases, has 22 red zones, while Krishna and Guntur districts with 35 and 58 cases, have 16 and 12 clusters.

The state nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth said that three km radius around the clusters were declared as containment zones. In areas where suspicion of transmission is there, 5-km radius has been cordoned off. If it is a rural area, then 7-km buffer is kept to curtail the probable spread of the virus, he added.

Later in the day, the State government added seven more members to its Technical Advisory Committee to review the evolving situation on a day-to-day basis and advise the government on measures to be implemented to prevent, contain, control and manage COVID-19.

The government on March 21 had constituted a committee with six members for technical advisory. Now, seven more members — Dr K Srinath Reddy (president of public health foundation of India), Dr C Channa Reddy (director emeritus of the Huck Institute Life Sciences, USA), Dr PV Ramesh (Additional Chief Secretary to CM), P Reddanna (School of Life Sciences, Hyderabad), Dr Vijaya Satchitanandam (Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru), Dr Burra VLS Prasad (KL University) and Y Srinivasulu (Scientist, Hyderabad) — have been appointed as the members. The committee will convene daily meetings and give appropriate advices.